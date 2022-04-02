Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON WYN traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 587 ($7.69). 34,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,307. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 560.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 545.50. Wynnstay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 639 ($8.37).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

