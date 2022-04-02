Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

About Xebec Adsorption (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

