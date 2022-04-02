Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

