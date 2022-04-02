Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on XBC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.06.

XBC stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

