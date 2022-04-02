XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Cut to $39.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. XPeng has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in XPeng by 39.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 170,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in XPeng by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in XPeng by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 124,691 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

