Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,697. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

