YAM Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million (YAM)

YAM (YAM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YAM has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00038001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00108651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.