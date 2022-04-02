Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given New 465.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from 430.00 to 465.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $371.80.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,646. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.