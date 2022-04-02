York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts expect that York Water will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About York Water (Get Rating)
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on York Water (YORW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.