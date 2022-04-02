York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts expect that York Water will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of York Water by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of York Water by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of York Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of York Water by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

