Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $285,977,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after buying an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.59. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

