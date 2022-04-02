Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.