Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) to announce $172.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.05 million to $198.70 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $151.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $696.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.70 million to $707.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $681.11 million, with estimates ranging from $660.90 million to $704.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 475,590 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after buying an additional 375,419 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 325,616 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,603,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after buying an additional 205,867 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.16. 397,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

