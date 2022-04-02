Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $85.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.20 million and the lowest is $83.67 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $82.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $352.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.58 million to $362.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $369.53 million, with estimates ranging from $353.03 million to $386.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GSBD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 294,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 375,182 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 141,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 138,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

