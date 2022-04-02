Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.35). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of ($3.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on H. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.31.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 497,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,023. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

