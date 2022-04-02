Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.00. Roku posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $125.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.57. Roku has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.