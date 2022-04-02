Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.12. Stepan posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of SCL stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,899. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.78 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

