Zacks: Analysts Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) to post $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Arch Capital Group posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year sales of $9.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,053. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $49.15.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,004 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.