Zacks: Analysts Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Earnings of $5.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.29. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $4.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $34.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $37.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $31.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $36.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.86. The company had a trading volume of 261,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day moving average is $177.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

