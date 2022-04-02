Zacks: Analysts Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) to post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. C4 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of CCCC opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 254,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

