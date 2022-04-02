Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post $1.23 EPS

Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. 1,998,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,713. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,312,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

