Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post $1.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

