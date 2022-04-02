Zacks: Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Paychex reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.