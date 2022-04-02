Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $280,000.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $123.06 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

