Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Delta Air Lines reported earnings of ($3.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,606,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,393,129. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $51.82.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,840,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after purchasing an additional 340,839 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 707,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.