Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 703,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.08, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

