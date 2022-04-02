Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) will announce $13.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.19 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $50.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $57.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. 2,071,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 379,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 99,353 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,673,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

