Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) will report $336.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.30 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $271.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

