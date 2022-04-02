Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after acquiring an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $127,449,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.93. 2,389,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,379.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.90 and a 200-day moving average of $258.49.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

