Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $782.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to announce $782.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $774.10 million to $793.48 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $627.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after buying an additional 131,942 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after buying an additional 921,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

