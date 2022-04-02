Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Shares of TD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,206. The firm has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

