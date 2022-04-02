Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.63 Million

Analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will post sales of $63.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.90 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $58.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 16,280,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $627.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

