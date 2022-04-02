Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post sales of $17.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.56 billion and the lowest is $17.38 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $73.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.88 billion to $75.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.04 billion to $81.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,989,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,285,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

