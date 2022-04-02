Zacks: Brokerages Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

