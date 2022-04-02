Zacks Investment Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

