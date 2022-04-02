Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Covestro from €64.00 ($70.33) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Covestro has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

