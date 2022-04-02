Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Hold

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Matador's upstream operations are mainly concentrated in the Delaware Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil and gas plays. Since 2011, the company significantly boosted its Delaware acreage, which now covers 124,800 net acres. Moreover, it identified up to 4,381 gross potential drilling locations on its Delaware Basin acreage, making its production outlook bright. For 2022, it expects oil-equivalent production of 36.3-38.3 million barrels, suggesting an increase from 31.5 million barrels in 2021. However, its significant reliance on debt is concerning. The company's meagre cash balance raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, Matador warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

NYSE MTDR opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.06. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.