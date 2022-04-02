Zacks Investment Research Downgrades One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,996. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.