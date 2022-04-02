Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

