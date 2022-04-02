Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Northwest Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. First Northwest Bancorp is based in Port Angeles, Washington. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $220.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 112,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

