Zacks Investment Research Lowers ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after purchasing an additional 902,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,284,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after purchasing an additional 166,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

