Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to “Buy”

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTBI opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $738.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,364,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,516,000 after buying an additional 69,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

