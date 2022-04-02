Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Buy

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

SATS stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

