Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to “Buy”

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FBK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of FBK opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.