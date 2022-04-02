Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) to Hold

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Get Life Time Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

LTH stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $192,000.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.