Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to “Buy”

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMQ. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $158.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

