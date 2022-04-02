Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.16 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.99 billion and $3.28 billion worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 81.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.65 or 0.00303893 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004686 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000637 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.04 or 0.01416787 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,891,803,346 coins and its circulating supply is 12,600,336,193 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.