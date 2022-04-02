Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.
A number of research firms have commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
NASDAQ:Z opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.37. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $147.86.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,982.0% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
