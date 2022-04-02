Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research firms have commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.37. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $147.86.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $164,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,982.0% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

