Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $127.73. 1,616,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,199. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,611,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

