Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $135.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.15.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.73. 1,616,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,199. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

