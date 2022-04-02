Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

ZYNE opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

