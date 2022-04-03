$0.03 EPS Expected for Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warby Parker.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,072,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,688,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

